Rage Against the Machine rocker to launch exhibition at CMHR

An iconic musician who has taken the stage as part of Rage Against the Machine and Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band is set to bring an exhibition to a Winnipeg museum.

Rock musician and activist Tom Morello will be on hand at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR) on Feb. 2 to launch a new exhibition called ‘Beyond the Beat: Music of Resistance and Change’.

CMHR says the interactive exhibition invites visitors, ‘inside ground-breaking moments where music played a pivotal role in social transformation and political change.’

As part of the sold out launch co-hosted by the Winnipeg Folk Festival, Morello will share an evening of storytelling and song at CMHR.

“Tom Morello and Rage Against the Machine have been instrumental in advancing human rights understanding and action,” Matthew Cutler, the museum’s vice-president of research and exhibitions, said in a news release.

“Having Tom join us to open the exhibition is a tribute to the hundreds of artists whose revolutionary music is celebrated in ‘Beyond the Beat.’”

Morello is perhaps best known as a founding member and guitarist of Rage Against the Machine. He has also had tenures as a member of Audioslave, Prophets of Rage and as a touring musician with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.

He is also an activist, using his platform to advocate for a number of causes, including Occupy Wall Street, the declassification of documents in the Guantanamo Bay detention camp interrogations and labour rights.

Morello is a co-founder of Axis of Justice, a non-profit that unites musicians, music fans and grassroots political organizations to fight for social justice.