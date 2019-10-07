Rahim's Goat Cheese-Stuffed Mushrooms with Breadcrumbs
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Monday, October 7, 2019 11:35AM CST
Ingredients
- 24 large cremini mushrooms (1 1/2 pounds), stems discarded
- 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon rosemary leaves, plus one 3-inch sprig of rosemary
- Pink Himalayan salt and freshly ground pepper
- 3 tablespoons fine bread crumbs
- 6 ounces fresh goat cheese, cut into 24 pieces
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400°F. In a bowl, toss the mushrooms with 3 tablespoons of the oil and the rosemary leaves. Season with salt and pepper.
- Transfer the mushrooms to a baking sheet, rounded side up. Roast for about 30 minutes, until tender and browned around the edges. Let cool to room temperature, about 15 minutes.
- In a skillet, heat the remaining 3 tablespoons of oil. Add the rosemary sprig and cook over moderately high heat until the leaves are crisp, 30 seconds.
- Drain on paper towels, then strip off the leaves. Pour off all but 1 teaspoon of the rosemary oil and reserve it for another use.
- Add the bread crumbs to the skillet and toast over moderate heat until golden and crisp, 2 minutes. Stir in the fried rosemary leaves and season with salt and pepper.
- Gently press a piece of goat cheese in the center of each mushroom, sprinkle with the bread crumbs and serve.