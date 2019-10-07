Ingredients

  • 24 large cremini mushrooms (1 1/2 pounds), stems discarded
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon rosemary leaves, plus one 3-inch sprig of rosemary
  • Pink Himalayan salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 3 tablespoons fine bread crumbs
  • 6 ounces fresh goat cheese, cut into 24 pieces

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 400°F. In a bowl, toss the mushrooms with 3 tablespoons of the oil and the rosemary leaves. Season with salt and pepper.
  2. Transfer the mushrooms to a baking sheet, rounded side up. Roast for about 30 minutes, until tender and browned around the edges. Let cool to room temperature, about 15 minutes.
  3. In a skillet, heat the remaining 3 tablespoons of oil. Add the rosemary sprig and cook over moderately high heat until the leaves are crisp, 30 seconds.
  4. Drain on paper towels, then strip off the leaves. Pour off all but 1 teaspoon of the rosemary oil and reserve it for another use.
  5. Add the bread crumbs to the skillet and toast over moderate heat until golden and crisp, 2 minutes. Stir in the fried rosemary leaves and season with salt and pepper.
  6. Gently press a piece of goat cheese in the center of each mushroom, sprinkle with the bread crumbs and serve.