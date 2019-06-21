

Winnipeg police said four people have been charged after officers searching a home found several homemade firearms -- often called zip guns.

It happened Wednesday in the 500 block of Furby Street, where officers used a warrant to search a home.

Police said the devices found were in various stages of completion and parts for making zip guns were also found, along with pieces of ID and a retail membership police said were possessed unlawfully.

Police said one suspect also had a syringe full of morphine.

Both police and community groups have said the number of zip guns being found in Winnipeg has spiked in recent years.

Police arrested four people on Wednesday, charging three with offences that include weapons trafficking.

The suspects are in custody, police said.