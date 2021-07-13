WINNIPEG -- Traffic heading to Lorette, Man., and Trans-Canada Highway commuters will be dealing with construction on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Manitoba Infrastructure said traffic will be disrupted and detoured at Deacon’s Corner, PR 207 at Trans-Canada Highway (PTH 1 east) for rail crossing repairs from 10 p.m. July 13 until approximately 2 p.m. July 14.

The province said the temporary closure will affect access to Lorette and commuter traffic on Wednesday morning.

The alternate route is PR 206. Manitoba Infrastructure said message boards will be set up in advance to alert motorists.

According to the province, the repairs will improve the ride over the CN Rail Crossing.