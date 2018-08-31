

CTV Winnipeg





The Town of Churchill said the only land link to the isolated northern community has been sold.

In a community update posted to Facebook, the town said the “successful transfer of ownership” covers the Hudson Bay Rail Line, Port of Churchill and Churchill Marine Tank Farm.

The buyer is a consortium of First Nations and Fairfax/AGT, according to the update.

It also said the deal would not have gone through without support from the federal government.

The rail line still needs significant repairs.

It has been out of service since spring of 2017, when sections of the railway were washed out by flooding.

The Government of Canada has assisted in negotiations with potential buyers and the railway’s most recent owner, Omnitrax.

Premier Brian Pallister tweeted applause for the federal government’s efforts.

More to come.