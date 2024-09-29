WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Rainfall, wind warnings in effect for northern Manitoba

    A rainfall warning is in effect for Tadoule Lake, Man., and Churchill. (Environment and Climate Change Canada) A rainfall warning is in effect for Tadoule Lake, Man., and Churchill. (Environment and Climate Change Canada)
    A rainfall warning is in effect for northern parts of the province.

    Residents in Tadoule Lake, Man., and Churchill can expect to see heavy rain trickle in Sunday afternoon, lingering until Monday evening.

    According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Tadoule Lake could get more than 50 millimetres of precipitation in just over 24 hours, while Churchill has the potential to receive more than 25 millimetres.

    "Pretty much any communities north of Thompson look to see about 25 millimetres or more," said ECCC meteorologist Jason Knight. 

    Strong and severe winds are also in the forecast for the area, with Churchill also falling under a wind warning.

    "We're looking at wind gusts perhaps as high as 100 kilometres-an-hour Monday night," said Knight. 

    ECCC said there is also a chance of localized flooding in low-lying areas. Thunderstorms are expected, but no other severe weather is in the forecast at this point.

    Those living in the affected spots are advised to monitor ECCC for the latest updates.

