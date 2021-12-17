Rapid COVID-19 tests to be available for free at First Nations schools in Manitoba

Rapid COVID-19 test kits are being made available for free at First Nations schools in Manitoba.

Health Minister Audrey Gordon and Education Minister Cliff Cullen made the announcement in a news release on Friday, saying the rapid tests will be available to students in Kindergarten to Grade 6.

According to the Manitoba government, the province has gotten a limited supply of rapid antigen tests from the federal government.

Because the supply is limited, the province will begin distribution at First Nation schools and expand to other school divisions as it receives more supplies.

This is a developing story. More details to come.