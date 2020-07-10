WINNIPEG -- Stargazers in Manitoba can get a glimpse of the brightest comet in years as it hurtles past Earth over the next several days.

Comet NEOWISE C/2020 F3, named after the satellite that first discovered it, has been travelling towards Earth in recent days, before it returns to the outer edges of the solar system.

Photos submitted from Manitobans show the comet as it appeared in the morning skies on Thursday.

(Comet NEOWISE C/2020 F3 is pictured over Winnipeg in a pair of photos take July 9, 2020. Source: Roy Jemison)

(Comet NEOWISE C/2020 F3 is visible over Steinbach on July 9, 2020. SOURCE: Christopher Bleasdale)

It’s one of the few “naked-eye comets” of the 21st century, meaning it can be seen without a telescope. The comet was first discovered on March 27, 2009, and NASA was unsure if it would make it to Earth as the comet travelled towards the sun.

NASA said the comet will likely be visible in the early morning skies until July 11. It will be visible in the early evening skies after July 11.

CTV Winnipeg has reached out to the Manitoba Museum for more information.

- With files from CTV’s Jackie Dunham.