Raw sewage spill stops, bypass system in full effect

The raw sewage spill at the Fort Garry Bridge has ended.

Millions of litres of sewage started to spill into the Red River on Feb. 7 after two pipes stopped working.

The city started working on a bypass system to deal with the sewage until new pipes are available and a second pump for the system was installed Wednesday evening.

The city said the spill has now ended and residents in southwest Winnipeg no longer need to reduce their water usage.

"Using less water for day-to-day activities is always beneficial, and I especially want to thank residents for their cooperation over the last few days in reducing their water consumption," said Tim Shanks, the director of the Water and Waste Department, in a news release.

Shanks also thanked the crews who have been working to fix the leak and build the bypass system.

"It's incredibly difficult work when you can't turn things off to troubleshoot issues. They've been working hard to get the job done as quickly as possible."

The city said the bypass system will be continuously monitored, and it is expected to be in place until new pipes are available – the city saying construction will continue in 2025.

Speeds on the Fort Garry Bridge will also be reduced while the new system is in place. The speed limit will drop from 80 kilometres an hour to 60 kilometres an hour. The city said lane closures may also happen from time to time to deal with maintenance of the system.