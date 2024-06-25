WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Ray St. Germain dead at 83

Ray St. Germain has died at the age of 83. It comes weeks after he was honoured June 7 with the honourary renaming of his childhood street in St. Vital to Big Country Sky Way. (CTV News) Ray St. Germain has died at the age of 83. It comes weeks after he was honoured June 7 with the honourary renaming of his childhood street in St. Vital to Big Country Sky Way. (CTV News)
Share

A well-known Métis musician has died after a years-long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Ray St. Germain died Tuesday, according to a social media post from his wife, Glory St. Germain.

“After several years of Parkinson’s, he passed away quietly at Deer Lodge Care Home, surrounded by family and dear friends,” she wrote Tuesday, thanking staff for his care.

Ray St. Germain was 83 years old.

A funeral and celebration of life will be held July 6.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Regina

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Calgary

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Atlantic

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

N.L.

Northern Ontario

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News