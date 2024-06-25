Ray St. Germain dead at 83

A well-known Métis musician has died after a years-long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Ray St. Germain died Tuesday, according to a social media post from his wife, Glory St. Germain.

“After several years of Parkinson’s, he passed away quietly at Deer Lodge Care Home, surrounded by family and dear friends,” she wrote Tuesday, thanking staff for his care.

Ray St. Germain was 83 years old.

A funeral and celebration of life will be held July 6.