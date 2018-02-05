The trial of Raymond Cormier continued Monday with testimony from six Crown witnesses.

He's pleaded not guilty to second degree murder in the August 2014 death of 15-year-old Tina Fontaine.

The witnesses called by the Crown on the sixth day of the trial included two of Tina's relatives and a family friend who were asked about the days leading up to Fontaine’s disappearance.

Court heard Fontaine was staying at a temporary emergency shelter in Winnipeg in July 2014, prior to her disappearance, but was looking for a ride home at one point, back to her great-aunt Thelma Favel's place in Powerview, Man.

Court also heard from a police officer who testified about a search for fingerprints on a truck, which the Crown believes was used to transport Fontaine's body to the Red River where she was found dead Aug. 17, 2014, her body wrapped in a duvet cover.

Winnipeg Police Service Const. Garrett Carrette testified he was asked by the homicide unit to examine the blue Ford F-150 for fingerprints in September 2014.

He told court detectives advised him the truck had been reported stolen and that investigators believed Fontaine had been in the vehicle.

"We could clearly see that the truck had been wiped down," Carrette testified.

Carrette told court three sets of fingerprint impressions were found, but none that matched Fontaine or Cormier.

Under cross examination he told court he doesn't know who, if anyone, would've wiped down the truck between the time it was reported stolen on Aug. 6, 2014 and when it was examined for fingerprints 43 days later.

Carrette also showed court the duvet cover found wrapped around Fontaine's body and was asked about two holes on the outside of the cover.

Carrette testified he doesn't how or when the holes were made.

Court had previously heard police cut holes in the duvet to drain the water from the cover.

Court also heard testimony Fontaine had been staying at Ndinawe, a temporary emergency shelter for youth located on Flora Avenue, starting on July 23, 2014. Carole Traverse who worked there testified Fontaine missed her curfew and was reported missing July 27, 2014. She returned the next afternoon. Traverse testified another employee filed a second missing persons’ report on July 30, 2014 and that Fontaine's bed was given away and her belongings were packed up on Aug.1, 2014.

Tina Fontaine's aunt Lana Fontaine testified that Tina had slept over at her place in Winnipeg during the August long weekend in 2014 and asked her to borrow a sweater because she was cold.

Lana Fontaine testified Tina came by a couple days later and teared up in the witness box as she told court that was the last time she saw her niece.

A family friend testified that he often communicated with Tina through Facebook Messenger.

He told court he and his partner travelled to Fort Alexander near Tina's great-aunt's place in Powerview on July 28, 2014 and that Tina had messaged his partner to ask if they had left Winnipeg yet.

The friend, Steven Whitehurst, told court that he didn't get the message until they reached their destination because of spotty cell service between Winnipeg and Fort Alexander, which is about an hour and a half northeast of Winnipeg.

The trial continues Tuesday.