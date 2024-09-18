RCAF honoured with new $2 coin

The Royal Canadian Mint is marking a century of service from the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF).

The Mint unveiled a new Toonie Wednesday to mark the RCAF's 100th anniversary.

"100 years is a long time," said Marie LeMay, president and CEO of the Mint. "Yes, they are veterans and military personnel, but they're also all either parents, grandparents, friends, so they touch so many people in Canada.

"To have the opportunity to have a piece of history passed down from generation to generation, from coast to coast to coast, I think it's a really important moment to be able to come and commemorate."

LeMay said the Mint worked closely with the RCAF to help design the coin. In its inner core, in colour, is the CC-130 Hercules. Eight current and historic planes surround the core, including the CT-114 Tutor, the CSR-123 Otter, the CF-188 Hornet and the CH-146 Griffon helicopter.

A display showing a new Toonie marking the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force is unveiled at 17 Wing, Canadian Forces Base Winnipeg on Sept. 18, 2024 (Daniel Timmerman/CTV News Winnipeg)

"It has to be something that represents, that speaks to the partners that we're working with," LeMay said. "So this was really important for the RCAF that we came up with that design."

The coins entered circulation Wednesday, and are also available for purchase at the Mint.

This is the second commemorative coin issued by the Mint this year. A third coin will be released in November.