WINNIPEG -- Morris RCMP is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

RCMP said Donna Bouchie was last seen on June 25 at her home in Vita, Man., around 8:00 a.m.

She is described as five-foot-six, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Mounties said her family is concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information as to where she may be is asked to call the Morris RCMP at 204-746-6355, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.