WINNIPEG -- Four teens have been arrested and are facing charges following a stabbing outside a business in Thompson Friday night.

RCMP were called to the business on Thompson Drive around 11:35 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a 36-year-old man who had been robbed and stabbed by a group of teens.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP said the incident was caught on video surveillance and officers were able to find suspects in the area.

Officers arrested an 18-year-old woman as well as three males, aged 17, 15, and 13.

The 15-year-old and 13-year-old have been charged with robbery with a weapon and failing to comply with conditions and they currently remain in custody.

The 17-year-old is facing a charge of robbery with a weapon and the 18-year-old woman is facing a charge of failing to comply.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on a later date.

The charges against the four teens have not been proven in court.

RCMP continue to investigate the incident.