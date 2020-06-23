Advertisement
RCMP arrest four teens in connection to a stabbing in Thompson
WINNIPEG -- Four teens have been arrested and are facing charges following a stabbing outside a business in Thompson Friday night.
RCMP were called to the business on Thompson Drive around 11:35 p.m.
When officers arrived they found a 36-year-old man who had been robbed and stabbed by a group of teens.
The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
RCMP said the incident was caught on video surveillance and officers were able to find suspects in the area.
Officers arrested an 18-year-old woman as well as three males, aged 17, 15, and 13.
The 15-year-old and 13-year-old have been charged with robbery with a weapon and failing to comply with conditions and they currently remain in custody.
The 17-year-old is facing a charge of robbery with a weapon and the 18-year-old woman is facing a charge of failing to comply.
Both are scheduled to appear in court on a later date.
The charges against the four teens have not been proven in court.
RCMP continue to investigate the incident.