WINNIPEG -- Gimli RCMP is investigating after an officer found a man trapped inside a rolled vehicle.

The incident happened on Oct. 31 around 12:55 a.m., when an officer who was patrolling Highway 8 near Siglavik Road found a vehicle that was rolled over in the ditch.

The officer went to the vehicle and found a man trapped inside.

RCMP said the officer called for emergency services and the fire department to help.

Emergency crews were able to extract the man and he was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

RCMP continued to investigate the scene and it led officers to arrest the man for impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

RCMP believe the man, a 49-year-old from the RM of Gimli, was driving north on Highway 8 when he lost control and went into the ditch and rolled.

RCMP and the Criminal Collision Investigation Team continue to investigate the incident.