WINNIPEG -- A 24-year-old man is in custody after RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in the Rural Municipality of Dauphin.

On July 2, the RCMP West District Crime Reduction Enforcement Support Team and Dauphin RCMP went to the home around 4 p.m.

While officers were searching, they found a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Dauphin as well as 30 grams of cocaine, cannabis, ammunition, and bear spray.

RCMP arrested Josiah Jayden Yury, 24, and he has been charged with:

Possessing for the purpose of trafficking cocaine;

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Possessing packing materials used to traffic a controlled substance;

Possessing property obtained by crime; and

Three counts of failing to comply.

He is currently in custody and RCMP continue to investigate.

The charges against Yury have not been proven in court.