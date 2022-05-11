RCMP arrest one man after another is found dead in a home on Wasagamack First Nation

Manitoba RCMP have a man in custody after they found another man dead and a woman suffering from stab wounds on Wasagamack First Nation.

RCMP said officers went to a home around 9:50 p.m. on the First Nation for reports of a homicide.

When police arrived, they found a 27-year-old man dead inside the home as well as a 33-year-old woman who was suffering from a stab wound. RCMP said she was treated at the nursing station and released.

RCMP arrested 30-year-old Jon Hastings and he has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

He remains in custody and the charges against him have not been proven in court.

RCMP continue to investigate the incident.