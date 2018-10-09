

CTV Winnipeg





The Portage la Prairie RCMP have made two arrests following two armed robberies, one of which involved a screwdriver, on Friday.

Around 8:30 p.m. the RCMP went to Tupper Street in Portage la Prairie for an armed robbery.

Officers said two people were walking home from work when they were reportedly approached by two men, who robbed them of a cellphone, debit card, money and a backpack at knifepoint. The suspects then fled.

While RCMP investigated the incident, another armed robbery was reported nearby, this one involving a screwdriver instead of a knife.

Officers went to the location of the second robbery and arrested two suspects who matched the description given in the earlier robbery. When the men were searched, police said they found the stolen items and a screwdriver.

As part of the investigation, RCMP said they received a search warrant for a home on 2nd Street NW and found the stolen backpack.

Christian Meeches, 20, from Long Plain First Nation, Man. has been charged with three counts of robbery with a weapon and two counts of failure to comply with probation.

Winnipeg’s Harlen Hart, 20, has been charged with several offences including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

They are both in custody.

The RCMP continue to investigate.