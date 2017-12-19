Featured
RCMP arrest woman on suspicion of smuggling drugs into Stony Mountain Institution
Stony Mountain penitentiary in Manitoba. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Winnipeg Free Press/Ruth Bonneville)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, December 19, 2017 2:57PM CST
A 23-year-old woman was arrested Saturday who officers suspect was attempting to smuggle drugs to a family member serving time at Stony Mountain Institution.
RCMP said the incident happened during a holiday celebration with inmates and their families.
The suspect was arrested at the institution and charged with trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking.
Police seized a vial of Trenbolone, which is an anabolic steroid, along with a vial of testosterone and 25 grams of cocaine.
The woman has been released pending a court appearance.