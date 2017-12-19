

CTV Winnipeg





A 23-year-old woman was arrested Saturday who officers suspect was attempting to smuggle drugs to a family member serving time at Stony Mountain Institution.

RCMP said the incident happened during a holiday celebration with inmates and their families.

The suspect was arrested at the institution and charged with trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police seized a vial of Trenbolone, which is an anabolic steroid, along with a vial of testosterone and 25 grams of cocaine.

The woman has been released pending a court appearance.