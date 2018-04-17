

CTV Winnipeg





Stonewall RCMP have arrested an 80-year-old man on charges of sexual interference and sexual assault and are asking the public for information about related incidents.

The Mounties said on April 13, they received a report that a male youth under the age of 16 had a suspect expose himself to him multiple times and was touched.

On the same day the report was made, police arrested Henry “Kelly” Isbister in connection with the incidents.

RCMP ask anyone with information on what happened or “other related incidents” to contact investigators in Stonewall at 204-467-5015 or submit a tip anonymously through Manitoba Crime Stoppers.