RCMP ask for tips after 80-year-old arrested in connection with sexual assault against a youth
The Mounties received a report on April 13. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, April 17, 2018 1:04PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, April 17, 2018 1:10PM CST
Stonewall RCMP have arrested an 80-year-old man on charges of sexual interference and sexual assault and are asking the public for information about related incidents.
The Mounties said on April 13, they received a report that a male youth under the age of 16 had a suspect expose himself to him multiple times and was touched.
On the same day the report was made, police arrested Henry “Kelly” Isbister in connection with the incidents.
RCMP ask anyone with information on what happened or “other related incidents” to contact investigators in Stonewall at 204-467-5015 or submit a tip anonymously through Manitoba Crime Stoppers.