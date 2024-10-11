RCMP asking for help identifying body pulled from Red River

Mounties are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man whose body was pulled from the Red River last month.

On the afternoon of September 21, Selkirk RCMP officers were called to the 3900 block of Henderson Highway in the rural municipality of East St. Paul after a body was spotted floating in the river.

RCMP said an autopsy found the cause of death was not criminal in nature. However, police haven’t been able to identify the man.

A composite sketch was released on Friday. Anyone who can help identify him is asked to contact Selkirk RCMP or Crime Stoppers.