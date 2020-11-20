WINNIPEG -- RCMP in Roblin, Man. is still asking for the public's help to find a woman who was last seen in March.

Melinda Lynxleg of Valley River First Nation has been missing since March 31, 2020. RCMP said the 41-year-old has not accessed her bank account, has not contacted friends or family and has not been active on social media.

Officers said during their investigation, they have interviewed more than 50 people and followed up on numerous tips.

“These last eight months have been a nightmare for our family,” said Betty Lynxleg, Melinda’s aunt, in a statement. “Melinda’s six children are heart-broken that their mom isn’t home. She is loved and we all just want to know that she is okay. If anyone has seen her or has any information, please call police."

Lynxleg is described as five-foot-five and weighing 190 lbs, though RCMP believes she may have lost a significant amount of weight. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Roblin RCMP at 204-937-2164 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.