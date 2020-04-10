RCMP blocking traffic on Highway 9 due to collision
Published Friday, April 10, 2020 11:08AM CST
RCMP were blocking off all traffic on Highway 9 Friday morning and were directing motorists to a detour. (Source: CTV News/Dan Timmerman)
WINNIPEG -- RCMP were blocking off all traffic on Highway 9 Friday morning and were directing motorists to a detour.
Images show an RCMP vehicle that appears to have made contact with an SUV.
The incident is a few minutes north of Highway 27, a few kilometres south of Lockport, Man.
RCMP have not confirmed any information yet.
This is a developing story, more details to come.
