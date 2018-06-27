

CTV Winnipeg





Four people are facing a number of charges after Lac du Bonnet and Powerview RCMP broke up an alleged drug trafficking ring.

The investigation dates back to November of 2017, when the RCMP said it began looking into a networking distributing cocaine and methamphetamines in Winnipeg, Lac Du Bonnet, Fort Alexander and Sagkeeng First Nation.

Four suspects from Manitoba were identified as alleged planners and organizers and as of Monday face charges related to drug trafficking.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.