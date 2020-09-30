WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP are asking for the public's help to find a woman missing from the RM of Springfield.

Oakbank RCMP said officers received a report on Tuesday that Kathleen Hrychany had gone missing from the RM of Springfield.

The 62-year-old woman was last seen a few days ago at her home on River Road, which is located east of Anola in the RM of Springfield.

RCMP describes her as standing five-foot-eight and weighing 130 pounds. She wears glasses and has reddish/gray hair and blue eyes.

RCMP said they are concerned for Hrychany's safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakbank RCMP at 204-444-339, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com