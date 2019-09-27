WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba driver is facing hefty fines after RCMP caught him speeding in a school zone -- while on his phone.

In a Facebook post, Mounties said the driver was going 99 km/h in a 30 km/h school zone.

According to RCMP the driver said, “I suppose this is going to cost me,” after being pulled over, with the cop responding, “Yes, and your licence.”

The driver is facing a $672 fine and three-day suspension for distracted driving, as well as a $953 fine for speeding, a serious offence notice and a licence review with MPI.