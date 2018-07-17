Featured
RCMP charge 2 in connection with alleged drug trafficking ring
Both suspects are in custody, police said. (File image.)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, July 17, 2018 12:30PM CST
Cocaine, pills, cash and a rifle were seized along with ammunition and drug paraphernalia during a raid in Opaskwayak Cree Nation on July 11, RCMP said Tuesday.
The Mounties worked with the First Nation to carry out a search under warrant at a home on Jebbs Drive, and two people were arrested.
A 26-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman are charged with a number of offenses, including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
Both suspects are in custody, police said.