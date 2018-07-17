

CTV Winnipeg





Cocaine, pills, cash and a rifle were seized along with ammunition and drug paraphernalia during a raid in Opaskwayak Cree Nation on July 11, RCMP said Tuesday.

The Mounties worked with the First Nation to carry out a search under warrant at a home on Jebbs Drive, and two people were arrested.

A 26-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman are charged with a number of offenses, including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Both suspects are in custody, police said.