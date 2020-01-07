WINNIPEG -- The Holiday Checkstop Program performed by the RCMP has come to an end for another year.

RCMP said 20 people were charged with impaired driving during the last week of the program. Of those charged, the highest alcohol reading was .220.

The last week of the program ran from Dec. 23, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020 and saw RCMP check 2190 vehicles across the province during 80 different checkstops.

RCMP also handed out another seven alcohol or drug-related suspensions.

Police laid fewer charges compared to the last week in 2018, when RCMP conducted 47 checkstops and looked over roughly 1400 vehicles and charged 29 people with impaired driving.

In total, the month-long RCMP run program saw 80 people charged with impaired driving out of 11,477 vehicles checked during 386 checkstops.

Twenty-four alcohol-related suspensions were issued, as well as three drug-related suspensions.

RCMP also issued 17 immediate roadside prohibitions. Police said unfortunately, 11 people died in nine separate crashes during the same time the program ran.

In 2018, RCMP charged 105 people with impaired driving, out of 11,714 vehicles during 262 checkstops.

Last holiday season RCMP also handed out 32 alcohol and drug-related suspensions and there were five crashes that resulted in deaths.