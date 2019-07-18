

CTV News Winnipeg





A construction zone on Highway 1 proved to be a hotspot for speeding drivers on Wednesday.

The Manitoba RCMP tweeted that that within a 38-minute time span they charged five drivers for speeding in the same 60 km/h construction zone.

The drivers range in age from 20 years old to 65 years, were driving between 94 km/h to 121 km/h, and face fines from $940 up to $1647.

RCMP remind drivers to slow down and pay attention when on the road.