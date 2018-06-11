

CTV Winnipeg





A 17-year-old boy from the RM of St. Andrews has been charged after a confrontation that saw an officer shoot at a truck heading his way.

The Mounties said it began when an officer spotted a truck without plates Sunday at around 3 a.m. on Sutherland Avenue in Selkirk, Man. They said when the officer tried to pull the truck over, it drove onto an unkept trail off of Highway 204.

The officer went after the truck on foot, caught up with it and told the driver to get out, and police said that’s when the truck sped towards the officer, hitting a downed tree that hit the officer in the leg.

Police allege the driver backed up and drove toward the officer again, then the officer shot at the truck, which drove away.

The truck was later found abandoned and investigators charged a 17-year-old with a list of offences in connection with the incident, including aggravated assault and assaulting a peace officer.

Police said the teen wasn’t hurt, and the officer’s injuries were minor.

RCMP continue to investigate.