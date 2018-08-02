Featured
RCMP chase stolen truck with child in backseat
(File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, August 2, 2018 6:54AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, August 2, 2018 6:58AM CST
A toddler who was in the backseat of a stolen truck is home safe after a police pursuit that spanned from northeastern Saskatchewan to Manitoba.
According to the RCMP, the chase started in Creighton, Sask., after a man began driving a stolen truck with a 3-year-old girl inside toward The Pas, Man.
Officers said the truck ended up driving off the road after it hit a spike belt outside of Cranberry Portage, Man.
One man faces several charges including kidnapping and theft.
- With files from The Canadian Press