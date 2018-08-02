

CTV Winnipeg





A toddler who was in the backseat of a stolen truck is home safe after a police pursuit that spanned from northeastern Saskatchewan to Manitoba.

According to the RCMP, the chase started in Creighton, Sask., after a man began driving a stolen truck with a 3-year-old girl inside toward The Pas, Man.

Officers said the truck ended up driving off the road after it hit a spike belt outside of Cranberry Portage, Man.

One man faces several charges including kidnapping and theft.

- With files from The Canadian Press