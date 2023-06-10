RCMP close down highway for search warrant

Manitoba RCMP shut down traffic on Highway 9 Saturday morning as part of an ongoing investigation.

"Due to a #rcmpmb investigation, #MBHwy9 at Matlock Road in the RM of St. Andrews is currently closed in both directions. Please avoid the area," said a post from the Manitoba RCMP Twitter account at 10:38 a.m.

The highway was completely closed to traffic for about an hour while RCMP officers executed a search warrant nearby. A police presence remained on the scene after lanes reopened.

There's no word yet on arrests or charges.

RCMP said they will release more information about the case on Monday.