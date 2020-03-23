WINNIPEG -- A section of Highway 59 is closed due to an ongoing police investigation.

RCMP confirmed officers from the Steinbach and Morris detachments are on scene in the Roseau River area as part of an ongoing investigation.

A message from the RCMP says there is no current threat to public safety, and the highway closed for safety reasons.

RCMP are asking public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. More to come.