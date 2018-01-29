

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP seeking help from the public in finding a man who went missing shortly after speaking to his wife on Friday.

Investigators said David Reimer, 41, spoke with his wife around 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 26, on Third Street in Roland, Man., but when she went to pick up him up approximately 15 minutes later he wasn’t there. Police said Reimer "was not well" at the time he spoke to his wife.

RCMP said with the cold temperatures and Reimer's vulnerable state, investigators are extremely concerned for his safety.

It is possible he could be in the Winkler area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at (204) 745-6760 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.