WINNIPEG -- Winnipegosis RCMP is investigating after a man died on Skownan First Nation.

On June 1, at around 11:05 a.m., officers received a call that there was an injured man at a home on the First Nation.

The 31-year-old man was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

RCMP said it is investigating the death as a homicide and added that a suspect has been taken into custody.

Winnipegosis RCMP, Major Crime Services, and Forensic Identification Services are investigating.