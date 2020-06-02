Advertisement
RCMP consider death of man on Skownan First Nation a homicide
Published Tuesday, June 2, 2020 9:53AM CST
WINNIPEG -- Winnipegosis RCMP is investigating after a man died on Skownan First Nation.
On June 1, at around 11:05 a.m., officers received a call that there was an injured man at a home on the First Nation.
The 31-year-old man was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.
RCMP said it is investigating the death as a homicide and added that a suspect has been taken into custody.
Winnipegosis RCMP, Major Crime Services, and Forensic Identification Services are investigating.