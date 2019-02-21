

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba RCMP are reminding drivers how important is it to slow down and move over when passing emergency vehicles after a police cruiser was struck while stopped to check on a crash.

It happened Thursday at 7:30 a.m. on Highway 1 west in Headingley, where a semi that had been involved in a collision earlier had stopped.

The Mounties said the officer stopped to check if everything was ok, and was sitting in their car with emergency lights on when the cruiser was hit from behind by another semi that was passing.

Police said no one was hurt, and charges under the Highway Traffic Act are pending.

Westbound lanes of the Highway 1 were closed during the morning rush hour but were later reopened.

Manitoba RCMP tweeted a reminder to drivers to slow driving speed to a maximum of 60 km/h when passing emergency vehicles on roads where you can usually drive 80 km/h or faster. When the posted speed limit is less than 80 km/h, the Mounties said you should slow to 40 km/h when passing emergency vehicles.

The incident comes less than a week after the City of Winnipeg reminded drivers to be cautious at emergency scenes after a firefighter was hit by a car that drove through a crash scene.

