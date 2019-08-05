The RCMP’s underwater recovery team has wrapped up its search of the Nelson River, in Gillam, Man.

The dive team was called in after RCMP officers searching from a helicopter located a damaged aluminum boat on the shores of the Nelson River Friday.

The team arrived in Gillam Saturday night and conducted a vast search on Sunday.

In a tweet Monday, the RCMP said the team has completed their work and will not be conducting any additional dives.

A police roadblock has been put in place Monday in the Sundance, Man. area for ongoing search efforts.

This is the latest development in the search for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, which began after a burned vehicle was found on the Bird Reserve of the Fox Lake Cree Nation on Monday, July 22.

The two men have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Vancouver man and named as suspects in the deaths of an Australian man and American woman who were travelling in B.C.