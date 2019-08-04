

The RCMP has called in its Underwater Recovery Team (URT) to assist with the search for B.C. homicide suspects in Gillam, Man., after a helicopter located a damaged aluminum boat on Friday.

Mounties say the boat was spotted on the shore of the Nelson River.

This is the damaged aluminum boat found by #rcmpmb officers on the shores of the Nelson River during a helicopter search on friday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/56Ez8alVTs — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) August 4, 2019

Police say based on that information, five members of the RCMP URT were deployed to Gillam.

The team arrived Saturday night and is expected to conduct an underwater search of significant areas on Sunday.

RCMP says the URT has access to a range of advanced equipment to help with underwater searches.

The search near Gillam for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 19, began after a burned vehicle was found on the Bird Reserve of the Fox Lake Cree Nation on Monday, July 22.

The two men have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Vancouver man and named as suspects in the deaths of an Australian man and American woman who were travelling in B.C.