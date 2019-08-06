

CTV News Winnipeg





RCMP say they’ve found several items on the Nelson River shoreline directly linked to Kam Mcleod and Bryer Schmegelsky.

On Tuesday afternoon, RCMP said the items were found on Aug. 2 about nine kilometres from where the burnt vehicle was located.

A damaged boat was also found along the Nelson River.

On Aug. 4, the underwater recovery team conducted an underwater search 29 metres around the spot where the boat was found. No additional items linked to the suspects were found.

RCMP say they won’t be sharing any other information on the items to ensure the integrity of the investigation.

The roadblock on PR 290 has been removed, but officers remain in the Gillam, Man., area.