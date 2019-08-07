

CTV News Winnipeg





Manitoba RCMP say the search for two B.C. murder suspects is over, following the discovery of two male bodies Wednesday morning.

The bodies believed to be Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19 were found in the dense brush around 10 a.m., said RCMP in a Winnipeg news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Officers say they found the bodies 1 kilometre from the location items directly linked to the suspects were discovered on August 2nd along the shoreline of the Nelson River -- about 8 kilometers from where the suspects burnt out vehicle was found.

Gillam Mayor Dwayne Forman tells CTV News when he got the news his whole body shook. The mayor says this provides “a sense of closure for the community. Now the community can feel secure.”

An autopsy is being scheduled in Winnipeg to confirm their identities and to determine their cause of death.

The two men were charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Vancouver man and named as suspects in the deaths of an Australian man and American woman who were travelling in B.C.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come...