WINNIPEG -- RCMP have identified human remains found last month by a hunter in the R.M. of Cornwallis, Man., near Brandon to be those of 26-year-old Jason Riley.

Riley was reported missing to Brandon Police on May 8.

On Oct. 26, Mounties from the Blue Hills Brandon Detachment got a call about possible human remains found by a hunter in a wooded area near Highway 1A. With the help of a police dog, officers were able to find human bones in the area.

Police said the cause of death has yet to be determined.

Mounties continue to investigate, with the help of the Chief Medical Examiner’s office.