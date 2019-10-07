WINNIPEG -- The RCMP has seized a large amount of drugs, weapons, and cash following a traffic stop near Flin Flon, Man.

Mounties said on September 29, around 10:30 p.m., officers were stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated, on Highway 10 about 15 kilometres from Flin Flon, when a truck sped past them.

Officers quickly took off in pursuit and pulled over the truck.

Following a search and an investigation, police obtained a search warrant for the vehicle, as well as two residences in Schist Lake, Man. and Flin Flon.

As a result, RCMP seized about 27 grams of cocaine, 6 grams of psilocybin, 1 gram of crack cocaine, 10 rifles, ammunition, other weapons, and a large amount of cash.

The driver of the truck, Paul McIntyre,55, of Schist Lake is facing several firearms, theft and drugs related charges. He was also ticketed under the Highway Traffic Act.

The 51-year-old passenger of the vehicle, Margaret Chisolm, of Flin Flon has been charged with possession for the purpose pf trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

The RCMP continues to investigate.