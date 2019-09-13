RCMP in Thompson charge 13-year-old in connection to violent assault with an axe
Published Friday, September 13, 2019 11:52AM CST
The RCMP in Thompson, Man., has charged a 13-year-old boy in connection to a violent assault using an axe.
Police said on Wednesday, officers responded to a call about a fight involving a weapon on Churchill Drive around 7:30 p.m. When police arrived, several bystanders were holding down the suspect.
Police said an investigation determined the suspect hit a 58-year-old man with an axe.
The 13-year-old was arrested and charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose are pending, said police.
The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police continue to investigate.