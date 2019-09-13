The RCMP in Thompson, Man., has charged a 13-year-old boy in connection to a violent assault using an axe.

Police said on Wednesday, officers responded to a call about a fight involving a weapon on Churchill Drive around 7:30 p.m. When police arrived, several bystanders were holding down the suspect.

Police said an investigation determined the suspect hit a 58-year-old man with an axe.

The 13-year-old was arrested and charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose are pending, said police.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate.