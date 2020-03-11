WINNIPEG -- RCMP are investigating the death of a 21-year-old man who was found in unresponsive in the snow around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to a news release, Mounties responded to a report of a man in medical distress near Spruce Road in Thompson, Man. They arrived to find a man from Gods River, Man., who was unresponsive in the snow.

Officers made attempts to revive him until an ambulance arrived. The man was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said it doesn’t appear the man’s death was caused by any criminal action, but that the investigation remains ongoing as they wait for autopsy results.

RCMP and the chief medical examiner are investigating