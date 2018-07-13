Manitoba RCMP has confirmed it’s investigating allegations of child abuse at a daycare on Peguis First Nation, about 170 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

The daycare, Peguis Free Spirits Child Care Centre, is run by the First Nation.

Speaking with CTV News by phone, Peguis First Nation Chief Glenn Hudson said the band council became aware of the allegations a week and a half ago, and that three employees had been let go.

Hudson declined further comment, but said the investigation is in the proper hands of the authorities.

A spokesperson for the RCMP said the investigation was “active and ongoing,” but said it wouldn’t be releasing any more information until the investigation is complete.

Asking not to be identified, a relative of a child who attended the daycare said the daycare called an emergency parent meeting this week after many families heard rumblings of the allegations.

“They heard from other sources and they went and started pulling their children out of daycare.”

“It’s very shocking: everyone is sick to their stomachs not knowing what happened to these children.”

A worker at the daycare declined to comment, referring CTV to Chief Hudson.