

CTV Winnipeg





The Gypsumville RCMP are investigating a hit-and-run after a pedestrian was left seriously hurt on the side of the road on Aug. 30.

According to police around 1 p.m. a pedestrian was walking westbound on Provincial Road 513, west of Gypsumville, Man., when they were hit by a black truck.

The truck didn’t stop.

For around ten minutes the victim was left lying on the side of the road before a passerby drove them to a home nearby and called the police.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital.

Officers ask anyone with information to contact the Gypsumville RCMP at 204-659-5224 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 10800-222-8477. To submit a secure tip online go to www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text "TIPMAN" plus your message to CRIMES (274637).