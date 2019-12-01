WINNIPEG -- A woman is dead after her vehicle went into the ditch near Long Plain First Nation, RCMP said.

On Sunday around 8:35 a.m. Portage la Prairie RCMP were called about a vehicle in the ditch off Highway 305 near Road 62 North, about eight kilometres north of the Long Plain First Nation.

A 41-year-old woman died on scene.

RCMP said the investigation determined the woman was travelling south along the highway, when she left the road and hit the side of a driveway causing the vehicle to go airborne.

There was no one else in the vehicle.

RCMP said it doesn’t know the exact time of the crash. RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating.