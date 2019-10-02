WINNIPEG -- Dauphin RCMP are investigating a fatal house fire in Gilbert Plains.

Around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, police received a report of a house fully engulfed in flames. When officers arrived on scene, fire officials told them a body was found inside.

Police did not say the age or gender of the person found dead.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner along with RCMP are investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding the fire.

Gilbert Plains is located approximately 350 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.