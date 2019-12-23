WINNIPEG -- One person has died after a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 6 Saturday night.

Grand Rapids RCMP was called to the scene around 8:20 p.m. about 10 kilometres north of Devils Lake.

Investigators determined the driver, a woman, 58, from Nelson House, lost control of her SUV when she was traveling northbound on the road. It caused her to hit the ditch and roll.

RCMP said the roads were reported icy in the area.

A passenger in the SUV, a man, 51, also from Nelson House, was pronounced dead on scene. There is no word on the driver's condition.

RCMP said both people in the vehicle were wearing seatbelts and alcohol isn’t considered a factor.

Grand Rapids RCMP, along with a forensic collision reconstructionist is investigating.