

CTV Winnipeg





The RCMP are investigating a homicide following the death of a 21-year-old man in Oxford House, Man., on Thursday.

Officers said at 5:20 a.m. they responded to an assault outside of a home, which resulted in the death.

Another 21-year-old man is in custody.

The RCMP’s major crimes and forensic identification units remain on scene.

The investigation continues.