RCMP investigate homicide after assault leaves 21-year-old dead
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, November 1, 2018 3:10PM CST
The RCMP are investigating a homicide following the death of a 21-year-old man in Oxford House, Man., on Thursday.
Officers said at 5:20 a.m. they responded to an assault outside of a home, which resulted in the death.
Another 21-year-old man is in custody.
The RCMP’s major crimes and forensic identification units remain on scene.
The investigation continues.